Business tycoon exchanged Moesha’s soul to avoid death – Adu Sarfowaa alleges

Actress Adu Safowaa has made some suggestions about recent happenings in the life of actress Moesha Budoung who is now a born again Christian.



Safowaa has alleged that the actress is under a form of attack following her sexual encounter with a business tycoon. She has alleged that the soul of Moesha has been exchanged for death.



She has therefore called on the public to pray for the actress in order to save her life.

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the Instagram page of Adu Safowaa she wrote:



“She came across a Business tycoon that is not human and had something to do with him…. (kindly note that, no blame game here cux we all aren’t virgins and have our dirty skeletons). The Man exchanged her soul with Death but #JESUS and #mercy said NO. People close to MOESHA should be attentive, monitor her movement, stay close pls …. I prayed for her this dawn and I will do always. All should remember her in prayers. It deeper. DEAR GOD, pls help us ALL.”



The born-again actress who was recently saved after attempting suicide has advised young girls to be careful of the men they sleep with for money. According to her, some rich men exchange their glory when they offer them money and properties.



"All these girls who have looked at my lifestyle, saying that they want to be like Moesha, you have been there and can testify that it isn’t easy. It’s not easy at all, some go and some die. Some go and die. Some of these girls go and die because of the wrong men they sleep with. They take our glory, you know they take out our glory. When God created us, He gave all of us wealth and power. All these men do is sleep with us and take our glory and give us peanuts,” said Moesha in a recent video making rounds on social media.



