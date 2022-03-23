35
Businessman Kojo Jones parades luxurious cars for his marriage

Kojo Jones parades his luxurious rides on his way to Kumasi for his marriage ceremony

Ghanaian real estate mogul and CEO of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones, has shaken social media with an incredible display of wealth.

Labelled ‘Ghana’s future President’, the young successful businessman has in a viral video been spotted parading a convoy from Accra to Kumasi to wed his wife to be.

The convoy he paraded to Kumasi was made up of some of the most expensive vehicles which included 2 G wagons, 5 V8 vehicles, a 4-wheel Lexus ride, a Range Rover, a heavy ford and Chevrolet pickup trucks, a party bus, a small Hyundai salon car, a coastal bus and a minibus all on the road to Kumasi.

In one of the viral videos shared by blogger, GHhyper, the businessman and his team made a stop at Suhum to pick up some family and friends who were chaperoning him on the trip to bring home his wife to be.

Kojo Jones clothed in a blue patterned Jellabiya sipped on some wine while on a phone call outside one of his luxurious rides.

Many have assumed the marriage ceremony of the businessman going with the #thejonesbond2022 will be 2022’s biggest wedding yet, just like the Despite son's in 2022 and Adinkra Pie CEO’s wedding with Anita in 2021.

The self-acclaimed ‘Ghana’s future President’ has, for now, captured the attention of Ghanaians with the announcement of his marriage and many are looking forward to what will come next.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
