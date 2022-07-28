1
Bust of Atta Mills without his name might be deliberate – Epixode

Epixode Bb Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Many Ghanaians expressed shock after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unveiled a bust of late President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills without his name on it at his 10th commemoration on Sunday 24th July 2022.

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artiste, Epixode has also shared his opinion on the issue by insisting that it might be deliberate to do a bust without the name of the former president.

“I don’t know if it’s deliberate or not deliberate because I think the name has to be there so you can’t take that away because this is very fundamental,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

“So if we’re writing history I feel these are one of the things we need to pay attention to because it can be deliberate or not deliberate,” he added on the Kastle Drive Show.

He told Amansan Krakye “But when we realized the name wasn’t on the bust quickly we had to do the needful to correct it because maybe my daughter wouldn’t know who Prof Atta Mills was.

“When my daughter grows up and goes on vacation there she can keep the name and learn from it rather than not having his name there,” he said sighted by MyNewsGh.com

He ended “After they realized it was a mistake that people have actually called their attention to they have to fix it fast and that’s how we grow as a nation”.

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo has called for the removal of Koku Anyidoho’s name from the recently-outdoor bust of the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

Source: mynewsgh.com
