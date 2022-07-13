0
Bwoy Lyrikal releases visuals for 'Freedom' song

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Bwoy Lyrikal jumps on this afrobeat vibe as good old DatBeatGod of Boomskiworld Studios takes the musician to the next level of his music career.

He has released the official visuals for his downtempo afrobeat song, ‘Freedom’.

The video was directed by Dir. Mitch (ISTAR STUDIO).

According to Bwoy Lyrikal, the music and the video talks about Freedom, Liberation of the mind, body, and soul.

“The song means 'free your mind' and I’m trying to tell the fans to enjoy themselves and learn to free the soul. I believe every young individual faces obstacles in life and they need such music to liberate their souls.

Bwoy Lyrikal is a multi-talented Ghanaian artist, singer, and songwriter.

He has urged the fans to watch out for more from him this year.

