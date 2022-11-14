Bwoytab drops a mind-blowing mixtape titled ‘Awakening Mixtape’

Artwork of the mixtape by Bwoytab

Budding Ghanaian Afrobeat and Hip pop artist Theophilus Amo Ayisi well known on stage as Bwoytab has dropped a mind-blowing mixtape called “Awakening” on Friday, 11th November 2022 for his fans on social media.

Bwoytab, as he is affectionately called, shares the inspiration behind his mixtape saying “Awakening” aims to carry all music enthusiasts on a self-actualization journey in life hence making each melody on the mixtape worth listening.



The “Awakening mixtape” had Nathan Blavo popularly as Natty Dray who got featured as the only artiste in most of the songs on the mixtape.

However, one can stream “Awakening Mixtape” on major digital platforms like Audio Mack among others.