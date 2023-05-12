By December all young ladies deceiving men for their money will be dead – Schwarzenegger

Following the trend of men killing their lovers for ‘milking them dry’ and jilting them, Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that she fears for the lives of other young women towing a similar path.

In a short time, social media has been filled with reports of a policeman killing his lover over claims of infidelity and deceit.



Most recently, a young taxi driver also evoked death curses on a young lady and her entire family over the same issue.



But reacting to this, Afia has asserted that if this trend persists, a lot of young ladies will be wiped out by December.



“By December, all of you will be dead. Young ladies nowadays are very stubborn. There is no generation who do not listen to advise like this one. If you don’t love a man don’t take his money. Let the one you love do all these things for you. Look for a job. Look for something to make ends meet. This year, women have been murdered.



“Physically and emotionally. But you can’t also go about breaking people’s heart. You don’t take people’s sweat when, obviously, you know you don’t love this dude. So why are you taking his money? You guys will keep dying for it. If someone gives you money, ask them why they did. Its very important. By December all of you will be in the cemetery,” she stated in a TikTok video.



Sharing her thoughts further, particularly on the issue regarding the taxi driver who hurled curses on his ex-lover, Afia said,

“It isn’t that the lady denied him of sex. He had slept with him severally. As a matter of fact, they lived together. I am scared for the man for evoking the gods over this because he has slept with the lady countless times.”



She, however, cautioned men against upgrading women’s status at the expense of their own.



“Upgrade yourselves. While you were paying the lady’s school fees, you should’ve also gone to school. Even if its adult education. It will be very hard to keep up with the lady’s standard once they level up,” she added.



Watch the video below:







