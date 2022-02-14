Bye to 30s and its foolishness - Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwar turns 40 years

Afia Schwar rocks a black gown for her big birthday



Tonto Dikeh celebrates Ghanaian actress



Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has declared an end to all 'foolishness' as she turns 40 years.



Afia Schwar on the eve of her birthday thanked God for his blessing upon her life and also declared a new chapter in her life with a pledge to stay away from her old ways.



The comedienne who turned 40 years on February 14, topped trends with friends, fans and colleagues sending good wishes to her.

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, Afia declared herself as a new being.



She wrote: "Hello 40. God help me to understand your ways more and better!!!! Bye 30's..and it's foolishness. Let's grow in God's glory. Welcome to chapter 40. Read the verses together with the only Queen of GRACE."



The actress who is mourning her late father, Augustine Adjei rocked a black gown for her official birthday photos.



One of the posts that captured her laughing her heart out had the caption that read: "A colossus @ 40.A product of God's forgiveness. HELLOOOOOOO 40."



Also, Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh who is Afia's confidant sent her love.

In her special message to Afia, she described the comedienne as her twin sister.



"Happiest birthday twinny wish you all the best life has to offer. I love you," Tonto wrote.



See the posts below:



