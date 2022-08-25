C Burn returns with two new surefire releases ‘Only You’ and ‘Uncle Buzee’

C Burn

C Burn is back in the mix and with him, two new solo singles that capture a colorful expression of romance and an equally arresting ambiance sure to ginger party aficionados up.

After going silent for over a year it was always certain C Burn would compensate for all this lost time with an epic comeback for fans and indeed, he has midway into the summer; ‘Only You’ and ‘Uncle Buzee’ being the two new offerings that sound his grand entry to the industry for 2022.



Nicknamed “a lady’s man” since the release of his well-received EP of the same name from last year, ‘Only You’ is the perfect re-introduction to C Burn’s music per his previous line of releases. It’s yet another lovey-dovey tune from the US-based artist - a colorful expression of romance, to say the least, done in a style and tempo that are peculiar enough to keep it sounding fresh.



‘Uncle Buzee’ - which is the second release - on the other hand, strays further away from his recent line of releases and is a song for the party aficionados of our time. As such, it packs a nonchalant delivery that helps in selling its light-hearted feel. This opens doors to some fun rap lines from C Burn, culminating in an arresting ambiance sure to ginger up its target audience.

It remains unclear whether ‘Only You’ and ‘Uncle Buzee’ are in to tease a forthcoming project from the versatile US-based artist, regardless, fans can finally enjoy new music from C Burn this summer and beyond and that’s all that matters.







