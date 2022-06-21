0
CKay is currently the second most streamed Afrobeats artist on Spotify

CKAY NIGERIA.png Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as CKAY is a Nigeran artiste

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Afrobeat song, ‘Love Nwantiti’, by fast-rising Nigerian singer Ckay has again broken the record to become the first African song to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

Since its release on August 29, 2019, ‘Love Nwantiti’, the second track off Ckays second extended play,(EP) keeps breaking records.

In December 2021, the song gathered over 250 million streams, thereby skyrocketing it as the first African song to hit such a milestone.

The ‘TikTok anthem’ became the most Shazamed song worldwide in that same year.

In January 2022, ‘Love Nwantiti’ was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), indicating that the song made over 500,000 unit sales.

The hit song has since been on the lips of fans locally and globally.

