CMG announces Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as headliners for Afrochella Festival 2022

This year, Afrochella’s theme is 'AfroFuturism'

Source: Afrochella

Culture Management Group (CMG) announced on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as the musical headliners for Afrochella Festival 2022.

To accompany these two heavy-hitting artists, the two-day futuristic event will also include Afrobeat stars like Fireboy, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft and more.



With such an unstoppable musical lineup, this highly anticipated event is set to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana from December 28th through December 29th.



Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent's many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs.



This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.



To bring “AfroFuturism” to life, Afrochella’s music festival will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts - all created to take a step into the future of art, music, fashion, culture and food.



Each area will bring together a mosaic of local artists, musicians, culinary enthusiasts and creatives to design an interactive and unexpected universe for festivalgoers to enjoy.



“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will

bring "Afrofuturism" to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond,” Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella said.



As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the



exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travellers to the country. We plan to not



only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all



travellers around the world,” Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella added.



The Afrochella Festival will comprise 50 vendors including 15 fashion, beauty and art merchants as well as 35 food vendors featuring cuisines from all over the continent including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal and more.



This year, Afrochella will also be introducing “Afrocanteen,” a one-of-a-kind exclusive food experience, located right on the festival grounds.

The Afrochella Expo at Afrochella House will kick off on December 18th and run



through December 31st. The Afrochella experience will feature the following flagship events and elements:



● Afro Expo 2022 presented by Afrochella House: A two-week expo located at



the Afrochella House, a cultural content center that will host a series of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings and panel discussions in the world of culture, technology, health, sustainability, music and art - connecting the diaspora to industry experts and changemakers building opportunities on the



ground and across the continent.



● Rising Star Challenge: Artists across the African continent will have the



opportunity to submit their musical profiles for a chance to perform at 2022

Afrochella Festival. The 1st place winner of the Rising Star Challenge will win a grand prize of $2,500, a studio session with an acclaimed producer and more.



● Fashion Night Out: Afrochella presents Fashion Night Out, an evening to



celebrate the innovation and beauty of African Fashion and its multi-talented



designers with art installations and live performances.



● Afrochella Music Museum: A museum-like experience that will take the



audience on a journey through the past into the future with live performances,



art installations, and digital and printed imagery.

● Afrochella Talks: A conversation series dedicated to discussing African



business, music, food, and creativity.



● New Year’s Eve Celebration x PVO: Afrochella partners with PVO to bring in



the New Year with an unforgettable end-of-year celebration.