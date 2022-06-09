Calista to represent Ghana at Miss Teen Tourism International

Calista

Young music star Calista, daughter of media personalities Stacy Amoateng and Quophi Okyeame, has been selected as Ghana’s representative at the Miss Teen Tourism International scheduled for July in Philippines.

Miss Teen Tourism International is a pageant that seeks to raise future leaders who will unite through tourism to sell their countries to the world. It also seeks to bring the candidates to understand “we are one people irrespective of our skin, race, religion or language,” organisers say.



Calista was selected by Miss Teen Tourism Ghana, organized by Eco Earth Foundation based on her talent, poise and eloquence.



“We were contacted by the National Director, Madam Evelyn Akoto, who informed us she and her team had followed Calista’s exploits in music, acting and television presenting and found her a great ambassador to represent Ghana in Manila, Philippines in July for Miss Teen Tourism International organized by Megastar Productions,” said Stacy Amoateng.



Considering the honour this bestows on the family and the opportunity to market Ghana to the world, “Calista is over the moon with excitement,” said Mrs. Amoateng.

“She’s a lover of people and is looking forward to meeting all the other contestants and exchanging knowledge in various cultures. She’s excited to let the world see Ghana through representation as she is prepared to show off the beauty of our country. She speaks Korean and is keen on meeting the contestant from Korea.”



The 16-year-old Achimota School student has been entertaining her fans with her craft ever since she decided to venture into music. Her laurels include Emerging Artiste of the Year at Africa Business & Arts Awards 2021, Emerging Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards 2020 and New Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Social Media, Business & Creative Arts Awards.



