2
Menu
Entertainment

Call me Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah - Popular actress announces

Tracey And Frank 3sh.jpeg Zionfelix pictured with Tracey Boakye and Frank

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is official, actress Tracey Boakye is now married to actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The first photo of the newlywed was published by her friend, blogger, Zionfelix who travelled all the way to Kumasi to grace the marriage ceremony that made headlines.

A tall list of popular Ghanaian celebrities attended Tracey's union dubbed #Francy22.

The bride dazzled in a white lace gown with crystal details.

In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, her bridal team were seen spraying dollars on the actress ahead of her big day.

"My name is Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah," she announced in the post.

Check out Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Related Articles: