Call me Tracey Badu Ntiamoah - Popluar actress announces

Zionfelix pictured with Tracey Boakye and Frank

It is official, actress Tracey Boakye is now married to actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The first photo of the newlywed was published by her friend, blogger, Zionfelix who travelled all the way to Kumasi to grace the marriage ceremony that made headlines.



A tall list of popular Ghanaian celebrities attended Tracey's union dubbed #Francy22.



The bride dazzled in a white lace gown with crystal details.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, her bridal team were seen spraying dollars on the actress ahead of her big day.

"My name is Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah," she announced in the post.



Check out Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah below:







