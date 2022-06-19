Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day

Michy

Michy wishes all responsible fathers a happy father’s day

Majesty gifts Michy with a World’s Best Dad card



Michy and Wale separated over domestic violence controversies



Ex-girlfriend and baby mother of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah also known as Michy has said her fans and music lovers can call her Zaddy.



The socialite in an Instagram post informed her followers that as part of celebrations for this year’s Father’s day, her son Majesty had gifted her with a ‘World’s Best Dad’ appreciation card.



According to Michy, considering the fact that she is not a father, she wondered if her son was being sarcastic or cute. Michy then asked her followers to refer to her as ‘Zaddy’.

“My son gave me a Worlds Best Dad card & I don’t know if he was being sarcastic or cute. call me Zaddy from now on” parts of Michy’s post read.



In the same post, Michy might have taken a subtle shot at her famous baby daddy, Shatta Wale, as she wished all responsible fathers, a happy father’s day. A statement many assume suggests the dancehall king is not a responsible father.



“Happy father’s day to my fellow responsible daddies,” the post read.



Shatta Wale and Michy ended their romantic relationship four years ago. Briefly, after the dancehall King made a hit single ‘Chop Kiss’ for Michy. Social media was taken aback when controversies in the relationship of the duo became public.



The two accused one another of domestic violence. Shatta Wale narrated how Michy slapped him in the presence of her mother and once chased him away from their house with a broken bottle.

Michy also posted photos of her bruised face on the internet and thanked the dancehall king for giving her a bump on the forehead.



Watch Michy's Instagram post.



