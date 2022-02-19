Calls for Counsellor Lutterodt to be stripped of counsellor’s tag intensify

Counsellor Lutterodt under social media attack

Counsellor Lutterodt boldly admits to committing adultery



Counsellor Lutterodt trends for the wrong reasons again



Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt popularly known as ‘Counsellor Lutterodt ‘ is having a hard time on social media after admitting without regret that he bore a child outside marriage on the blind side of his wife.



Earlier in a video making rounds on the internet, Counsellor Lutterodt during an interview with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi narrated how he hid such vital information from his wife until the child turned five years.



“After I got married, I impregnated another girl outside the marriage and my wife was not aware. Five years later until my wife was informed about it. I already have four kids with my wife and I have another child out there. In all I have five kids and I’m proud of it. This one is a fresh one and its okay. I’m very cool and I don’t have a problem with it. I am bold and I am a lion,” he earlier stated.

After chancing on the video which has since gone viral, there has been mounting pressure from some Ghanaians, calling on the appropriate authorities to strip Mr Lutterodt of his ‘counsellor’ tag.



They strongly believe that he is dragging the well-respected profession’s reputation into the mud.



Others who are extremely disgusted by Mr. Lutterodt’s comments have launched verbal attacks on him.



Underscoring that Mr. Luterodt does not practice what he preaches, they have asked him to bow his head in shame.



Watch the video and read the comments below

















