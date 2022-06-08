Camidoh, Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise Unite for 'SUGARCANE' music video

Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo

The official visuals of “Sugarcane” remix by Camidoh and his collaborators: Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo have officially been premiered globally via YouTube.

Directed by ace music director and filmmaker, Rex, the clip was shot at a hand-picked location between Ghana, and Nigeria, the soothing, Afrobeats highlife-leaning song finds the all-star feature cast uniting to sing of a love interest who’s not returning the affection.



The visuals follow on the heels of the audio version’s success. The sharp visuals complement the buzzing track, which has racked up impressive numbers and charted on major platforms such as Nigeria, Apple Music, and Spotify.