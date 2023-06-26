0
Menu
Entertainment

Camidoh and Kuami Eugene’s outfits that ‘turned heads’ at the 2023 BET Awards

Camidoh And Kuami Eugene Camidoh captured beside Kuami Eugene

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 23rd BET Awards brought together top celebrities from the entertainment industry to celebrate achievements in music, sports, television, and movies.

Among the African celebrities who graced the event, held on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, were Ghanaian artistes Camidoh and Kuami Eugene, who turned heads with their impeccable outfits.

Camidoh stunned in his striking scarlet three-piece attire paired with a black striped fur coat.

He accessorized the outfit with chains and bracelets.

Camidoh’s fashion choice exuded confidence and sophistication, showcasing his unique sense of style.

In the case of Kuami Eugene, he opted for a stylish two piece ‘Horse power’ leather apparel in peach and brown tones.

Underneath the jacket, he wore a white long-sleeve shirt with a tie, perfectly matched with a pair of clean sneakers.

His signature dreadlocks were also neatly styled.

However, Camidoh missed out on the 2023 BET Awards’ Viewer's Choice category which was keenly contested by the likes of Labianca, Asake, and other African artistes.

The award ultimately went to Labianca, a popular Cameroonian singer who made waves on social media with her ‘People’ track.









Latest episodes of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court