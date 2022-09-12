Camidoh leads: Five Ghanaian artists currently making huge waves internationally

The five Ghanaian musicians doing well locally and internationally

RazzNews.com has identified five Ghanaian musicians doing well locally and internationally.

These are an emerging crop of artists whose talents and music are touching the hearts of many across the globe. In the musical landscape of Africa, Ghana has secured a plot for its outstanding music be it Gospel, Highlife, Reggae, or Afrobeats.



These ‘new school’ artists are breaking barriers and lifting the flag of Ghana high with their hard work and talent. Below is the list of the artists doing tremendously well both locally and internationally.



The list is compiled based on factors like the number of hit songs, international fame, domestic impact, and pop influence.



1. Camidoh







Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie is a 21-year-old fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats songwriter and musician known by the stage name Camidoh.



His song 'Sugarcane,' a favourite of many music fans brought him to the limelight which trended in 8 nations on the Spotify ecosystem, including Norway and France.

With lyrics that jump between English and Ewe, he is the shining example of Ghana’s emerging Afropop movement. He entered music in late 2018 with his debut track, 'For My Lover,' which featured Darko Vibes.



Currently, he is a Ghanaian artist who is making huge waves internationally. Apparently, his team has master-minded a palatial promotional strategy that has really helped him achieve such a feat.



2.Black Sherif







Born and raised in Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Black Sheriff is one of the newest Ghanaian artists making waves globally with his hit songs. His song “Kweku The Traveller” is currently popular all over the world.



With 1.3 million followers, Black Sheriff is one of the most streamed Ghanaian rappers on Spotify. His music is a blend of Ghanaian Highlife with reggae, hip hop, and other genres. Many of his songs are very popular and trendy online with a great number of streams on streaming platforms.



He has even gained the attention of top musicians globally, the most recent being DJ Khaled, who described Black Sherif’s songs as ‘music that touches your soul’.

3. Gyakie







Jacqueline Acheampong famously known as Gyakie is a rising Ghanaian Afrobeats/Afro singer. Born on 16 December 1998, into a musical family, her father Nana Acheampong is a legendary Ghanaian musician. Gyakie debuted in 2019 with the track 'Love is Pretty,' which opened the door for the subsequent single 'Never Like This.'



Her claim to fame in August 2020 was the song 'Forever' off her five-track EP, 'Seed,' which received broadcast and topped the charts in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.



The Song Bird as she affectionately calls herself is gradually creating a name for herself and taking over the continent. Gyakie was also the first African singer to join Spotify’s EQUAL hub, an initiative that platforms female artists and fosters equity for women in music globally.



She recently won the award for Best West African Artiste at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards which happened on September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, the USA where she beat the likes of Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Amaarae (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), Aya Nakamura (Mali), and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde) to grab the prestigious award.



4. Joseph Matthew(JM)





Afro gospel in Ghana has finally gained prominence in the music scene. This type of Christian music expresses everything about the gospel of Christ like any other gospel song, but it has got rap and pop culture added to it.



One artist who has taken the world by storm with his afro style of singing is Joseph Matthew. Ever since he hopped onto the Gospel Music scene, the UK-based Ghanaian artist has released stunningly produced songs.



All the songs were produced live by award-winning sound engineer, Francis Osei, “Blessed” which is currently enjoying massive airplay reminds Christians, no matter the challenges we may go through, our victory is assured and also there is power in the name of God.



'Blessed' has currently elevated the fan base of the JM and has broken into many music charts. When it comes to producing well-directed gospel music videos, JM has also really carved a niche for that. The songs were accompanied by well-directed visuals that can win awards at any music video awards.



5. King Promise



Gregory Bortey Promise Newman, known as King Promise in the entertainment world, is a well-known entertainer who is famed for being a brilliant songwriter and artist. A lot of his fans enjoy his beautiful songs not to mention the fact that he is a great performer.

King Promise is an enthusiastic storyteller who draws his inspiration from family, friends, hustling, love, and celebration. King Promise was immersed in music from a young age, but unwittingly, his father helped create his cross-genre and cross-cultural musical preferences by exposing him to everything from Reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian Highlife.



Since releasing his first single, ‘Thank God’, Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread. A considerable buzz manifested locally; before he knew it, his career had taken off.



