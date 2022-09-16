Camidoh nominated for 'Breakout Artiste Of The Year' at AFRIMA 2022

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

The 2022 All Africa Music Awards nominees have been announced ahead of the presentation ceremony scheduled for 8th to 11th December 2022.

Camidoh, a talented Ghanaian vocalist and genre-bending artiste, is nominated for “Breakout Artiste of the Year” after a remarkable year of preeminence that saw him publish the noteworthy hit song “Sugarcane,” and later release a remix of the song with fellow collaborators King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo. He also headlined a string of concerts from across Europe, America, and the UAE.



In a keenly contested category, Camidoh will go up against a slew of highly lauded new music sensations from across the African music market, including Asake (Nigeria), Costa Titch (South Africa), Daliwonga (South Africa), El Grande Toto (Morocco), Fior 2 Bior (Ivory Coast), Hewan Gebrewold (Ethiopia), Marwan Moussa (Egypt), Nomfundo Moh (South Africa), and Phee (Nigeria).



“Sugarcane Remix” has continued to gain popularity since its initial release earlier this year. A few days later, the singer released a six-track “Sugarcane Remix EP, ” featuring various renditions of the song suitable for a region. The #SugarCaneChallenge currently has over 85 million views and 1.3 million video creations, inspiring dance challenges, and remixes from music fans worldwide.

Camidoh released his first solo single of the year, “Kaba,” this summer, fueled by this wealth of knowledge. The new single finds the artist delving into modern romantic relationships and exploring love and its complexities.



The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition will be live on Sunday, September 25 2022, at 12:00 pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent and around the world can visit the official website www.afrima.org to vote. Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.



Meanwhile, the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will now be held from the 8th to 11th December 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards on Wednesday, September 28 2022.