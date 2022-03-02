Camidoh opens up on how he entered into the limelight

Camidoh

Afropop/R&B musician Camidoh has narrated how he started doing music at an early age, and the struggles he went through to break into the limelight.

According to the Afropop crooner, his inspiration for music came from Akon, a Senegalese American singer, however, it was difficult for him as an upcoming artiste because proper structures were not in place to help him breakthrough.



“When I discovered I could sing, through the inspiration, I had from Akon, I had to figure my way out. You know there are no structures that can enable new artiste to really rise to the top, so it was difficult for me to get to the top”, he noted.



Ghana’s fastest growing Musician, Camidoh also stated that his mother is a teacher, a single mom and he grew up in a teacher’s bungalow.



“I was a hustler; my mom was a teacher at OLA girls. So, I stayed on campus, in a bungalow.



And I used to walk a long-distance, from the Bungalow to the Studio. Sometimes, I will stay in the Studio, because there is like a queue, I wouldn’t be able to record and I would have to walk back home but I still had vim,” he told Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Asked what kept him going, he responded by saying, ‘it’s the passion I had for Music’.



The ‘sugarcane’ hitmaker also disclosed that Sarkodie and Akon mentally inspired him to do Music.



“One thing I know is Ghanaians love quality Music, but then we criticize a lot, simply put, it surprises me we criticize too much.”



Camidoh, whose real name is Raphael Attachie Camidoh has songs such as For My Love, Audio Love, The Best, Maria, Available, Dance with me, and the biggest song right now Sugarcane.