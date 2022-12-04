1
Camidoh’s top 5 listenership on Spotify does not include Ghana - Report

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Music streaming platform, Spotify, in its latest report has shown that Camidoh’s listenership does not include Ghana in his top 5 most streamed countries.

According to #SportifyWrapped, the top five countries out of the 183 where the ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker’s songs were heard the most are the United Kingdom, United States, Netherlands, France and Nigeria.

The platform also revealed that Camidoh had 30.6 million streams and 3.5 million listeners across 183 countries.

It is entirely unclear whether or not the listeners in the countries indicated are of Ghanaian origin.

The release has further generated conversation on whether Ghanaians support our musical acts or otherwise. Since Nigeria is captured in the top 5 countries, some fans have linked Camidoh’s incessant features with Nigerians as the plausible reason.

Earlier this year, Camidoh became only the second Ghanaian artist to top Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria with his ‘Sugarcane Remix’, which featured Nigeria’s Mayorkun, UK-based singer Darko, and Ghana’s own vocalist, King Promise.

Camidoah’s latest feature, ‘Fire Down’, is with a Nigerian singer and songwriter, T.I Blaze.

