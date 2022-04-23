0
Camidoh shares his experience of being raised by a single mother

Camidoh?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Camidoh, Musician

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Afropop singer and songwriter, Raphael Kofi Attachie popularly known in showbiz as Camidoh has shared his experience of being raised by a single mother.

“It was still a beautiful journey for me and my mum was a teacher at OLA girls so I was raised partially at the bungalow in the girls’ school,” he stated on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He continued, “Mum was like doing her best and tried to make sure I get the necessary education so that I will be able to fit in or handle myself in life”.

According to the ‘For My Lover’ crooner, life wasn’t as difficult as people thought but at some point, he had to do some petty trading in order to support his mother to cater for him.

“I don’t think life was as difficult as people thought it was and at some point, I had to do certain things to support my mum to be able to support my education,” he added in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“For example, I sold sobolo and it was right for me to support my mum and it was a beautiful journey from infancy to date and I still love my mum,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

