Can GH¢6,000 even build a house? – Psalm Adjeteyfio tackles Mr. Beautiful

• Psalm Adjeteyfio says Badu Kobi gave him GH¢6,000 to pay for his rent

• He insists claims he received huge sums of money to build a house are untrue



• The veteran actor indicates in his narrative that Mr. Beautiful lied



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT has rubbished claims that he received donations from Prophet Badu Kobi’s church to build a house for himself.



One can recall that in an interview with SammyKay Media, Mr Beautiful revealed that he led TT to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorius Wave Church who gave the actor a substantial amount to build a house.



This, according to him, was to help solve the actor’s accommodation issues.



“I have no sympathy for TT, I personally led him to Prophet Badu Kobi and apart from the money Prophet Badu Kobi gave him, his whole church held a fundraising for him. TT himself came to us that he had a place at Dodowa that he needed funds to complete. Prophet Badu Kobi gave him the money to complete the project and it has been three years now we have not heard anything from him. The last time we saw him was when he recently appeared on TV appealing for support which made the Vice President come to his aid,” he told Sammy K.

But reacting to the said allegations, TT in an interview with Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye established that he was only given an amount of GH¢6,000 to foot his rent bills.



“Initially, I didn’t know Badu Kobi. I have never heard of him and I didn’t just get up to go ask him for money. It was Helen Omaboe who introduced me to him and I never said I needed money to build on a land in Dodowa. I don’t even own a land in Dodowa, it’s rather Ayikuma. Prophet Badu Kobi called me one on one and we had a conversation, I told him how my landlord had increased my rent from GH¢80 to GH¢100. I told him I needed money to pay my rent and not to build a house. Can GH¢6,000 build a house?,” he stated.



According to TT, it’s not the first time Mr. Beautiful had tried to purport lies against him adding that it’s the second time the Kumawood actor has been an impediment.



“Some people don’t own just a tongue. They have a thousand tongues. This is the second time he had lied against me. The first time was when Delay had arranged with her friends to build a house. Mr. Beautiful went behind me to tell Delay that Badu Kobi’s church had already given me some contributions that could build a house,” he added.



Watch the video below



