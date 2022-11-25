1
‘Can someone please tell me it’s not true’ - Diana Hamilton mourns Sammie Okposo

Diana Hamilton And Sammy Diana Hamilton mourns Sammy Okposo

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer Diana Hamilton has expressed shock over the death of Sammy Okposo.

The gospel star shared crying emojis on November 25, 2022, asking netizens to tell her that the news concerning the Nigerian composer was false.

“Can someone please tell me it’s not true? @sammieokposo,” she mourned.

According to the Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, the 'Too Good To Be True' artiste slumped and fell at home but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Who had been hypertensive for a while, slumped in the early hours of Friday, November 25, at his home in Lagos. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Lekki, where he was confirmed dead," they reported.

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo has taken to Facebook to react to the sad news in a message that read "We can’t question God."

There has been an outpour of condolences from fans and music lovers of the late Sammie Okposo's classic tunes.

A post shared by Diana Hamilton (@dianaantwihamilton)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
