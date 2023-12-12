Can’t you mind your business? - Mona Gucci slams Naana Donkor over attacks on side chick after court ruling

Media personality, Mona Gucci, has descended on Naana Donkor over her attacks on side chick, Seyram Adablah after the court ruled out of her favour.

Not too long ago, an Accra High Court ruling, cited the immorality of the relationship between Adablah and her ‘sugar daddy’, the former Chief Finance Officer of a bank, but stated that there was no reasonable cause of action in Seyram Adablah's writ.



Seyram’s case of suing the married man for failed promises was struck out because the court asserted that it would not endorse a relationship founded on immoral grounds and was ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.



However, sharing her opinions on the matter, particularly from the defendant’s wife’s perspective, Nana Donkor Arthur, a popular US-based Ghanaian blogger condemned the young lady’s act and cursed her saying,



“You are bold! I pray someone sleeps with your husband too, by God’s grace, you will get married and someone will sleep with your husband. The embarrassment you caused the man’s wife, someone will make you experience the same.”



The comment did not sit well with Mona Gucci who slammed Naana Donkor for stooping so low to engage in a public spat with a young lady (Seyram) whom she could give birth to.

She urged Naana Donkor to respect herself and mind her business instead of her indulgence in unnecessary controversies on social media.



“Naana Donkor, can't you just mind your business? As a grown-up woman like you who has kids and doing this. Even if you gave birth early Seyram could be your child. There is one thing that people have not studied about her but I will tell her. Naana, you are insecure about yourself because you are always pushing and forcing yourself to be friends with celebrities and controversial people on social media," she said while speaking on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Mona Gucci continued: "I have the feeling that you think somebody might abuse you with something you and I know that from your childhood you’ve been battling with. Look at how you’ve allowed yourself for a small girl like Seyram to insult you.



"We are all condemning you because of how you have availed those kids for people to insult them. How can you curse Seyram that if she marries, someone should snatch her husband? No, you don’t have to do that. Most of these young girls doing that is not their fault."





SB/BB



Watch the video below



