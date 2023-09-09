Can we handle it properly if the music tide turns from Nigeria to Ghana? – Tulenkey asks

Ghanaian musician, Tulenkey

Chief Osei Bonsu popularly known as Tulenkey, has waded in the Ghana-Nigeria Afrobeats tussle.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, Tulenkey asked if Ghanaian musicians will be able to handle and preserve the current success of Afrobeats if the tide should return to them.



He remarked, “The big question is when the tide turns to us would we handle it properly like the way the Nigerians have handled theirs so far?,” he quizzed as observed by MyNewsGh.com



Stressing that the music game has to do with times and seasons, Tulenly established,

"All these Ghana and Nigeria comparisons are about time and seasons because it may get to a time that we will get all the links here in Ghana.



“Those times when we talk about African music it was South Africa because Channel O and MTV were all passing through their side. So it’s all about times and seasons and it may get to a time when people all over the world would love to listen to Ghanaian music only."