Captain Planet mocks government for spewing lies

Captain Planet pokes fun at the government

Captain Planet joins the list of celebrities blasting the government

Captain Planet pokes government over job creation



Celebrities complain about hardship



Ghanaian rapper, Captain Planet, has mocked the government for lying to its people over fake promises on job creation for the youth.



The artiste in a post on Twitter has asked the politicians where the jobs they claim to have created for the citizens were.



“Politicians be like we added 768,000 jobs in February alone. Unemployment falls 3.3 % but still, boys say them no get job do so where the jobs all dey?. Watch NDC & NPP fighting under this post,” he said.



The ‘yese yese’ crooner is not the first celebrity to blast the sitting government over how it has run the affairs of the country.

Other artistes who have damned the government's leadership for the hardship in the country include, Lydia Forson, Kwaw Kese, DKB, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo among others.



Lydia Forson among all the other celebrities has been loud and taken it upon herself to share her thoughts on why she has contradicting views on the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as the E-Levy.



According to Lydia in a chain of tweets on her official account, if leaders were dependable, the E-Levy wouldn't be met with hostility from the citizens of Ghana.



“If our leaders were trustworthy, and the #Elevy was the ONLY way to rescue our economy, it wouldn’t have been met with so much resistance.



“Sadly, it’s going to be a little hard to convince people to support a system that they’ve watched so many takes advantage of,” she said.



