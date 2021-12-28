Captain Planet's 'Abodie' dominates 2021 Takoradi Masquerade Festival

This year's Masquerades festival at Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region has come to an end.

Also known as Ankos Festival, the Masquerade festival is a Ghanaian yearly festival where people from Sekondi-Takoradi who have travelled to other parts of the country, and even those abroad return home to a colourful display of dozens of groups of people or teams dressed in outrageous costumes who perform dance routines to demonstrate their abilities and talents.



This year's festival saw close to 50,000 people coming from all over the world patronising the much-publicised festival. One of the blistering moments that characterised this year's event was how all the masquerades jammed to the monster hit song of celebrated Ghanaian rapper;Captain Planet dubbed ''Abodie'.



‘Abodie’ a Twi word translated in English as ‘Creature’ which was also produced by Lynx Music Signee Kuami Eugene gives Captain Planet the opportunity to recount his blessings and also expresses his gratitude to God.



From a line from the song, Captain Planet sang, “If God blesses you, there is no creature that can hinder your blessing” The song was sung in Twi and Pidgin.The song which is regarded as one of the biggest songs produced in 2021 features the Lynx music signee Kuami Eugene.



As the various masquerades clubs parade through the main streets as part of the carnival to demonstrate their skills, culture and other arts to the general public by dancing and singing various songs with brass bands, the song that really got them heightened was 'Abodie.'

As the words in the song say, In a video sighted by Hotfmghana.com, the masquerades are seen thanking God for His guidance throughout the Year by singing and jamming to it.



The song really dominated the whole event and it's not surprising it has been heavily tipped to win the 'Most Popular Song of the Year' award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Watch the video below:



