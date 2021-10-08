Cardi B likes my new track Waboka, she gave me thumbs up for it – Akuapem Poloo

Cardi B and Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has revealed that American rapper, Cardi B was the first to listen to her new track Waboka which features AMG Armani.

Poloo told Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Thursday, 7 October 2021, that Cardi B sent her thumbs-up emojis for the song.



“Cardi B should be the first person to listen to my song before it comes out,” Akuapem Poloo told Nana Romeo.



“So, yes, Cardi has listened to it and seen the video.

“She gave me thumbs up, so, I’m good to go,” she added.



Akuapem Poloo first met Cardi B when the American rapper came to Ghana in December 2019 for a show at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The duo even twerked together on their first encounter.