Cardi B releases racy pictures in an icing blue bikini, says she looks like sex

American rapper and songwriter born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, but professionally known as Cardi B has shared revealing pictures of herself on her verified Twitter account with the caption, “I look like sex”.
In the photos, the Grammy award-winning rapper was captured seated in a chair rocking a sleeveless jacket and black shades, displaying ample cleavage and curves.
Her hair which was toned chestnut brown was styled in glamorous curls as she wore matte-brown lipstick, with blush and garments put together by famous celebrity stylist and fashionista Law Roach.
The photos showed her famous backside and back tattoo which comprised various flowers, a butterfly and a hummingbird. Aside from these, the rap Queen has eleven (11) known pieces of ink.
In the photo, the tattoo on her wrist read the word 'Belkis', a shortened version of her given name, Belcalis, and the phrase 'Loyalty Over Royalty' on her right bicep.
The responses of fans and followers have been that of a mixed reaction, with many fans praising Cardi B for her success, and for maintaining an amazing body despite her recent childbirth.
However, there were some who felt that the rapper is fast becoming a bad influence on young ladies as she is encouraging sultry among the younger generations.
Before this photo, Card B was spotted in a Los Angeles Pride carnival adorned in a rainbow bodysuit as she encouraged everyone to stay true to their sexuality. Check out the photos;
