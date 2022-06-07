Cardi B releases racy pictures in an icing blue bikini, says she looks like sex

Cardi B

Rapper turns heads with sexy photos

Cardi B encourages people to be confident about their sexuality



Cardi B shows cleavage and curves in recent photo



American rapper and songwriter born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, but professionally known as Cardi B has shared revealing pictures of herself on her verified Twitter account with the caption, “I look like sex”.



In the photos, the Grammy award-winning rapper was captured seated in a chair rocking a sleeveless jacket and black shades, displaying ample cleavage and curves.



Her hair which was toned chestnut brown was styled in glamorous curls as she wore matte-brown lipstick, with blush and garments put together by famous celebrity stylist and fashionista Law Roach.

The photos showed her famous backside and back tattoo which comprised various flowers, a butterfly and a hummingbird. Aside from these, the rap Queen has eleven (11) known pieces of ink.



In the photo, the tattoo on her wrist read the word 'Belkis', a shortened version of her given name, Belcalis, and the phrase 'Loyalty Over Royalty' on her right bicep.



The responses of fans and followers have been that of a mixed reaction, with many fans praising Cardi B for her success, and for maintaining an amazing body despite her recent childbirth.



However, there were some who felt that the rapper is fast becoming a bad influence on young ladies as she is encouraging sultry among the younger generations.



Before this photo, Card B was spotted in a Los Angeles Pride carnival adorned in a rainbow bodysuit as she encouraged everyone to stay true to their sexuality. Check out the photos;