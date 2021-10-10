'Cardi B wants to feature me' – Akuapem Poloo hints

Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and self-acclaimed musician, Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that American rapper Cardi B is eager to feature her on a song.

Speaking in an interview, she mentioned that Cardi B is eager to feature her on a record and has been urging her to put out good songs and build her music career.



“Cardi wants to feature me and encourages me to keep producing music so I can build my potential.”



She further mentioned that the American rapper after her visit to Ghana has been supportive to her and her family

“Cardi supported me, she gave me $30,000.00 which I used during my court case and advised me all the time”.



She appreciated the support and efforts of Cardi B and Ghanaians who have supported her so far.



Akuapem Poloo and American rapper Cardi B met in 2019 when Cardi came to Ghana to perform at a concert and have since been in touch with each other.