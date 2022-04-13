0
Menu
Entertainment

Case against Black Sherif could be good for Ghana’s music industry – 3Music Awards CEO

Sadiq Abdulai Abu 1 Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, says although he will like the case against Black Sherif to be solved out of court, such issues, which are common on Ghanas music scene, could be clarified if the parties involved choose to battle it out in court.

“I think that both parties are in a better place to build this out of court settling but regardless if both parties decide to go the whole length, it would be a good case to define the industry,” he said in an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Tuesday, April 12.

According to him, he “knows” how both parties in the case have been committed to settle it out of court but cannot pinpoint what led to the situation being sent to court.

“For now, I’m not so sure what may have compelled Snap (former financier of Black Sherif) to resort to the court.”

He, however, pointed out that Black Sherif’s current situation could be beneficial or detrimental based on how he responds to it.

“The career of the young guy is very important and this could affect him. It could also create bad blood as well; affect the good will that he is enjoying from the public. But then again, on the other side, the publicity could affect his new found relevance in the music industry.

“Depending on how you look at this: it could be a good and a bad thing as well. But generally, the way these things work is that, it often inures to the benefit of the talent, because he gets the publicity and if he is able to react very well in terms of how he responds and the way he conducts himself, he may actually come out winning.”

The entrepreneur, who is now an “enabler” for Black Sherif further indicated that this situation could affect “investor confidence” in the music industry – a situation he said had existed once.

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang