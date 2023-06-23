Cast the first stone if you’re without sin – Blakk Rasta berates Yvonne Nelson‘s critics

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has asked individuals to desist from attacking Yvonne Nelson over the content of her book.

The actress has been trending all week following some revelations in her book which details her sexual escapades with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, and her confusion about the real identity of her father among others.



However, a section of netizens, particularly celebrities, have condemned the actress for sharing what has been described as a series of unnecessary private information.



The likes of Victoria Lebene, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and others have slammed the actress for revealing too much and projecting her mother in a bad light.



However, Blakk Rasta holds a different opinion.



According to him, no one has the moral right to question Yvonne’s decision, adding that, every human being is guilty of one sin or the other.

“Many are the first that are ready to throw stones. Cast the first stone if you’re without sin…looking at Yvonne Nelson’s story she has gone through a lot of heartbreak. today many would cast the stone but if I were you, I’ll embrace her,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson has advised those criticizing her newly released memoir to prepare for more surprises because she has more in store for them.



In a recent post on her Twitter page, Yvonne Nelson wrote; “I see how my story makes some people uncomfortable….wait. There’s more coming, if you can’t stand it, don’t read and don’t listen to it.”



The newly published book by Yvonne Nelson has become a best seller on Amazon. She sold more than 500 copies in Accra alone.

















EB/