Castro, Janet Bandu to be legally ‘declared dead’ in July

Early next month, Ghanaian hiplife musician, Castro, and Miss Janet Bandu will be legally ‘declared dead’ after disappearing on a Jet Ski on the Ada River seven years ago.



Originally known as Theophilus Tagoe, Castro went missing with Miss Janet Bandu whiles on holidays with the Gyan brothers at the Ada Estuary.



The two were said to have drowned as the Jet Ski they were on was retrieved on the river after their disappearance.

Efforts to retrieve their bodies by a number of fetish priests and religious leaders have all proven futile.



Ghanaian player, Asamoah Gyan, who has spoken severally about the unfortunate incident can still not fathom how such an incident occurred.



Gyan said, “A day before we went to Ada, he [Castro] came to my house and said he was on his way to Kumasi and would not join us. But whilst we were on our way to Ada, on the Accra-Tema motorway, we received a phone call that “Under” [Castro] wants us to wait for him.”



“We parked at a fuel station where a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of me. I later got the inclination it was destined to happen because he was initially not part of the trip. When we got to Ada, everything went fine. We were to spend three days, but ended up using the Jet Ski on the second day,” he added.



However, according to the Laws of Ghana, an individual can only be declared legally dead by a court after seven years of disappearance.

The Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, states that a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.



Due to the above, both Castro and Miss Janet Bandu are expected to be declared dead after 7 July 2021.



Castro is famous for songs like Sradenam, ‘Toffee’, ‘Comm Centre’ and ‘African Girls’.



Before his disappearance, Castro released ‘OdoPa’ a song that featured Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata.



GhanaWeb will keep readers updated on the court’s ruling on Castro and Miss Janet Bandu's saga.