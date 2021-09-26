Castro called me 3 days after his disappearance – Th4kwages’ Scooby Selah claims

Castro

Former Member of the defunct Th4kwages, Scooby Selah now Fiifi Selah has made a shocking revelation about sensational Ghanaian musician, Castro who disappeared in 2014.

On his accord, he received a call from Castro 3 days after he went missing. “The weekend prior, Castro and I spoke and we were supposed to close a deal the next weekend only for me to be hit by the news that my brother was no more. My wife cried for 3 days non-stop. When we didn’t hear from my brother, I had a call from him 3 days after he disappeared.”



In an interview on Y97.9FM’s Friday Nyte Myx with TJDJ, Scooby Selah noted that Castro in the call told him it was going to be impossible for him to return. “He called me and was like Papa and I asked him why he was making people feel bad and worried about his disappearance and urged him to come back. He told me Papa I can’t come back from where I am at the moment.”



With Castro refusing to return, he charged Scooby Selah to see to the realization of the dreams and plans they had for the Taadi creative arts industry. “He told me the boys were looking up to me and asked me to help the out.”

He disclosed that he and Castro had a plan to install a music hub in Ghana which will host a myriad of creatives, and meet the needs of any producer once they enter the hub. “So if you want anything creative from recording to spoken word, production and anything, then you have it. We are already working with the diaspora in Accra on that and soon, we will replicate same in Takoradi.”



The call Scooby Selah received from Castro was a dream in which the two communicated.