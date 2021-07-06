Castro’s 8 hottest bangers

Castro blessed the country with some unforgettable tunes

• Castro will be officially declared dead today July 6, 2021

• Castro blessed the country with back-to-back hits



• While alive he was referred to as the 'King of hooks' in the country



Known in real life as Theophilus Tagoe, Castro ‘De Destroyer’ until his disappearance provided the country with back-to-back hits.



He blessed fans with three huge albums. Castro’s debut single, Sradenam, released in 2003, shot him to fame and it followed with subsequent hit songs including ‘Toffee’, ‘Comm Centre’ and ‘African Girls’. Not forgetting all the songs he featured on.



For Instance, Sarkodie's 'Adonai' song which features Castro still remains his biggest tune of all time.



Lets take a look at some of Castro's greatest hits as today marks exactly seven years since his dissapearance



Sradenam

Released in 2003, ‘Sradenam’ was one of Castro’s biggest hits. It was produced by popular Ghanaian producer, Jay Q. This particular song received massive airplay across the country and was widely embraced by Ghanaians. The song featured popular Ghanaian female rapper, Abrewaa Nana.







Boneshaker



The song was released in 2004 and produced by Jay Q. The phrase 'Sweety darling' was deduced from the intro to this particular song. It featured Ghanaian rapper, Tinny.







Toffee



Released in 2004 and produced by Jay Q, ‘Toffee’ is one of Castro’s biggest songs of all time. The fast tempo beat gets people on their feet anytime the song is played. It has also received massive airplay since its release.





Seihor ft D-Black



Released in 2014 and produced by DJ Breezy, Seihor is a classic tune with a ‘crowd-moving’ beat with exiting vibes. The song garnered over 4.1million views on Castro’s YouTube channel and till date it still receives massive airplay.







Odo Pa



It can be recalled that Castro recruited the likes of Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata on this huge high-life tune. Released in 2014 and produced by Kaywa, music lovers till date still drool over the high-life feel and Castro’s incredible vocals on the song. It comes with a refreshing video in which the artistes were clad in the rich Ghanaian Kente outfit.





African Girls



This was the banger that unraveled the music side of Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan.



Released in 2014, the song became an anthem as it was on the lips of children and adults all alike.



The danceable tune was associated with a particular dance exhibited in the video by the two artistes (Castro and Asamoah Gyan). The song was produced by Kaywa.







Jealousy



Released in 2014, Castro’s ‘Jealousy’ which comes with a pure high-life feel was well-appreciated by fans. It talks about envy and wickedness among humanity. This particular song since its release has garnered over 600,000 views on YouTube.





Do the dance



Produced by Kaywa and released in 2014, 'Do the dance' was a smash hit at that time. Castro featured Asamoah Gyan and K2 for this particular tune.



