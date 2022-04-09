0
Castro’s ‘strange’ disappearance reason I took a break from music – Skrewfaze

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Skrewfaze has revealed that the sudden disappearance of his friend, Castro, made him pause from doing music.

“When Castro left or whatever happened, it took something away and so that was the main reason why I had to pause a bit from music,” he told Amansan Krakye.

According to Skrewfaze, known in real life as Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, the bond and connection he had with Castro was musically unique.

“We’ve been together for so many years and wherever you’d see Castro you’ll see me and when we do songs that connection is really there,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“It got to a point that any song you’ll hear me on you’ll surely hear Castro’s voice in there because if you feature him, he’ll recommend me to be part of the song,” he added on Kastle Entertainment Show.

Theophilus Tagoe aka Castro had a lot of hit songs with Skrewfaze but he was officially declared dead in 2021 after he went missing in July 2014 under a bizarre scenario while on vacation with Asamoah Gyan.

