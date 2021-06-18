Ceccy Twum reveals why most Ghanaian churches fail to help gospel musicians

Gospel singer, Ceccy Twum

• According to the gospel singer, churches are unable to establish record labels for artistes due to their disloyalty

• Ceccy Twum believes that most of these musicians do not value their support when they become well-established



• She said such behaviors often deter pastors from helping gospel artists in their church



Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, has sided with the popular notion that most Ghanaian churches don’t support gospel musicians who worship in their church.



According to Mrs. Twum who happens to be a wife of a pastor, unlike in Nigeria, this practice is somewhat impossible in Ghana.

“Check the number of people Pastor Chris has helped who are still with his church and check number of people in churches in Ghana who are still with the churches that helped them?,” she stated in an interview with HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb.



She recounted a period in time where she tried helping one budding gospel artiste in her church with massive support from her husband but he eventually left them hanging.



“My husband and I brought one guy from Kumasi and now he is no more with the church but he was on every poster of my husband. My husband moved to Nigeria with him. We were doing it all to get him there… in the end, he was asking the church to pay him more than what we gave him.”



According to the gospel musician, such behaviors often deter pastors from helping gospel artistes in their church.