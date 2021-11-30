Cecelia Marfo outdoors new dance moves to viral ‘Washawasay’ song

Ghanaian gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo

Cecilia Marfo teaches new ‘Washawasay’ dance moves

Ghanaian sound producers remix Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ song



Ghanaians mimic Cecilia Marfo’s style of singing



Ghanaian gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo has launched some new dance moves with regards to her ‘Washawasay’ song and social media users are loving every bit of it.



It can be recalled that Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ song fast became a trend and has since been remixed into a danceable tune by some Ghanaian sound producers



On several social media platforms such as Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube especially, scores of social media users have created viral videos to mimic her funny English language pronunciation.

But in a new development, Cecilia Marfo has outdoored her new dance moves after a live worship session inside the Angel FM studios in Kumasi.



Whiles teaching the panelists in the studio how to operate the dance moves, Cecilia Marfo was seen making use of his hands and legs in rhythm to the tune.



Watch the video below



