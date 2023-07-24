Cecilia Dapaah saga: Corrupt women are more dangerous to society than men – Rex Omar

Rex Omar is the GHAMRO Chairperson cum veteran musician

Veteran musician, Rex Omar, has shared his opinion on the news that went viral about the stolen money from the residence of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker, women don’t normally become corrupt and when they do, it tends to be extremely dangerous.



“Women don’t normally become corrupt because they are very careful in whatever that they do that’s why even most accidents are caused by men. When you assign a woman to a task she does everything very well but it’s more dangerous when a woman becomes corrupt because they don’t have a break," he stated on Castle FM.

He added, that behind every corrupt woman is a man.



“Corrupt women are more dangerous than men because before a woman becomes corrupt, then there’s a man behind her and that’s why I wrote that on social media. Even if you will leave money at home it shouldn’t be so glaring and in a bizarre manner like this and she has written a letter to come and defend herself.”