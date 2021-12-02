Cecilia Marfo's 'Washawasay' 'sneaks' into parliament

Ghanaian MPs turn parliament into ‘jama’ setting

What was meant to be well-structured parliamentary proceedings turned into a ‘fun fair’ when honourable members of parliament (MPs) abandoned serious business to sing Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ song.



Majority MPs were captured on their feet in full excitement while singing the song after the 2022 budget was approved in their favour.



The 2022 Budget Statement presented by the Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was approved in the absence of MPs from the Minority. The NDC MPs declined to participate in the business of the day because they smelt a rat.



In their absence, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta submitted the budget, which was unanimously approved by the Majority MPs including the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu who served as Speaker in the absence of Alban Bagbin.

It was in this light that the Majority MPs whose wishes were granted turned the chamber into a ‘jama’ setting as they sang the ‘Washawasay’ song to express their satisfaction.



It can be recalled that Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ song fast became a trend and has since been remixed into danceable tunes by some Ghanaian sound producers.



On several social media platforms such as Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube especially, scores of social media users have created viral videos to mimic her funny English language pronunciation.



