Cecilia Marfo's bizarre eating spark reactions

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo

Ghanaian gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time it's due to a controversial video posted on social media.

In the clip shared by blogger, Marigyata on Instagram, she can be seen exhibiting some eating habits that have left viewers perplexed.



The gospel musician in the video appears hurried as she consumes a loaf of bread and shows urgency while sipping from a ceramic mug.



Adding to the peculiarity, she picks up a ceramic bowl of salad leaves and chews them in a way that can only be described as uncouth.



While engrossed in her unorthodox eating habits, Cecilia Marfo momentarily pauses and commands someone, despite having her mouth full of food, to check if the people they were expecting were in.



As the video gained traction online, netizens were quick to share their thoughts and opinions.



While some found the video amusing and intriguing, others expressed concern over the gospel musician's behaviour.

