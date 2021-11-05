Cecilia Marfo trolled over ‘wha shawa say’ worship song

• Cecilia Marfo has topped trends

• The gospel musician struggled to sing an English song



• Social media users have trolled her



The weekend is almost here, what shall we say unto the Lord for all the good things He has done for us?



Well, gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, in an attempt to render her heartfelt gratitude to her maker in a worship session has been dragged on social media for 'murdering' the lyrics of popular song "What Shall I Say Unto The Lord".



Cecilia has topped trends for the past 24 hours all in the name of an 18 seconds video where she struggled to pronounce a line in the song correctly.

You might have had an experience where you struggle to get the lyrics of a song right, however, a section of Ghanaians have dragged Cecilia Marfo for her continuous 'blunder' when it comes to singing in English.



Kay Vandy in reaction to the trending video wrote: "Cecilia Marfo is taking Ghana Worship songs to another level."



Also, Afua Henewaa added that the gospel musician is noted for always messing up English songs. "It’s time we addressed this Cecilia Marfo’s issue. Has her lyrics always been like this or she’s just making us release stress?" she quizzed.



Bra Debrah added: "Why you squad dey stress my momma Cecilia Marfo this early morning? Respect yourselves."



Below are some reactions from social media:













Watch the video below:



