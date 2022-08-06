Celeb Publicist Oscar Ugoh laid to rest

Emmanuel Chiedozie Ugonna Obijuru Oscar Ugoh

A memorial service was held by family for the deceased media personality Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, today Friday, 5 August 2022.

Oscar had been battling an undisclosed ailment and the news of his demise came to public attention on Saturday 16 July, 2022.



Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Hon. George Andah who had Oscar as social media aide and considered him a son, broke the news on Facebook with crying emojis and the words, “Oh, oh, oh. Emmanuel, why? Rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord.”



Held at the Covenant Family Community Church, Cantonments in Accra, the burial service was hugely attended by individuals from all walks of life including TV and radio personalities, local and international stars from the movie and music industry, Ghana Police Service, politicians, etc.



The service was officiated by Rev. Dennis Osei-Manu, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ansah and Ps. Kwaku Osei Bimpong.



At 14 years, Oscar took on the role of publicist for David Oscar and his Viasat 1 comic program ‘Laugh A Minute’.

To Ghanaian actor and TV personality Selly Galley, Oscar was a publicist, protégé and a son. This is how she eulogizes him, “I found some great unconditional love for him as a mother would for a son, and I was proud I had ‘discovered’ a boy with such broad and rich knowledge in everything and an intimidating intelligence and confidence at such a young age.”



Media personality and CEO at New Accra Communications, Natalia Andoh who was in attendance, said this of him, “Oscar was friendly, resourceful and always ready with an idea to promote something or someone…”



Emmanuel Chiedozie Ugonna Obijuru Oscar Ugoh was a journalist with Accra-based Uniiq FM.



He passed at the age of 24, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.