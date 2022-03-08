Celebrating Aisha Ayensu, Ghana's fashion icon taking local designs global

Creative Director of Christie Brown

Aisha Ayensu, the brain behind Ghanaian fashion luxury house, Christie Brown, has cemented her name in the fashion space with her well-crafted designers that stand out.

The clothing brand, Christie Brown, has over the years become a household name for its unique pieces sourced from rich Ghanaian fabrics.



As the world marks International Women's Day, GhanaWeb throws the spotlight on Aisha, the designer who is putting Ghana on the map when we talk fashion.



The likes of Tina Knowles and several others have rocked pieces from Christie Brown with pride.



Throughout her journey, Aisha has travelled the world, learning and also impacting others with her designs.

With over 14 years of experience in making aesthetic outfits, she has empowered many young women with her success stories and mentorship in business.



This creative director, through her designs, has graced a host of fashion shows both locally and internationally and won a number of awards for her hard work.



In March 2022, Aisha Ayensu was featured in The Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, an experience she described as 'major' in a post on Instagram.



"This is MAJOR for me!! Perfect way to start our anniversary month. This morning I was reflecting on the 14years of @christiebrowngh especially the early years (mehn it was a different kind of tough). The uncertainty, the ups and downs of starting and running a fashion brand with very little resources and big dreams! 2 scriptures come to mind; Isaiah 55:11 & Isaiah 60:19-22… (yes go read them). #godisdoinghisthing," she wrote.

The mother of three who is married to Michael Kyei-Ayensu is a woman of style and class!



See some designs from Christie Brown:



