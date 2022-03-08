Celebrating Glitz Africa’s Claudia Lumor, the icon changing the fashion narrative in Ghana

On this day of celebrating women, a spotlight has been cast on the founder of Glitz Africa Magazine and the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor.

Motivated by the desire to change the African narrative to one of opportunities, diversity, and growth, Claudia Lumor capitalizes on her ever-growing Glitz Africa brand to push the agenda.



Toggling between her career and family duties, the happily married ‘mother of three' is the true definition of a modern-day superwoman.



The evergreen Claudia who recently turned 40, asides from her fashion business, doubles as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNFPA, where she plays the role of a mental health advocate.



She is also passionate about issues pertaining to maternal health and child welfare.

That’s not all, Claudia has managed to catapult Ghana onto the international scene as one of the West African countries progressively projecting fashion.



As today, March 8, 2022, marks International Women’s Day, we celebrate Claudia Lumor, a superwoman whose drive to unearth young creatives in the fashion industry has created jobs and explored several talents.



