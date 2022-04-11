Celebrating Reggie Rockstone; the iconic rap figure with unparalleled traits

Reggie Rockstone

The story of how Reggie Rockstone originated Hiplife is one that has been told severally and although there are claims that Reggie cannot take full credit for that revolution in Ghana’s music in 1994, the rapper commands respect. He is held in high esteem by stakeholders, including his contemporaries.

Known in real life as Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, the ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ as he is affectionately called, for pioneering the Hiplife movement has not only been active in music; he has remained relevant and appears to have done so effortlessly ever since he released his debut album ‘Makaa Maka’.



His coming to Ghana, having been born in the United Kingdom, was made possible by his father, Ricci Osei, a famous fashion designer as he paid for the flight ticket. That gesture was just the tip of the iceberg.



“My father supported me from the jump and as a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for Ricci, I wouldn’t be here,” Rockstone acknowledges. “He was part of the process, he’s the one that funded hiplife, he’s the one that built me the studio and he’s the one that paid for all those videos that you watch so when you talk about hiplife, my father’s probably the biggest investor.”



His albums include ‘Makaa Maka’, ‘Me Na Me Kae’, ‘The Last Show’, ‘Meka’, ‘Me Ka Vol. 1’, and ‘Registration’ among other singles.



Reggie has also been a judge on at least, three talent hunt shows; Malta Guinness Street Dance competition in 2012 and Glo X-Factor Africa in 2013 and Mentor X.



Aside from music, Reggie Rockstone, born on April 11, 1964, is known and respected for some traits embedded in him. GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on Reggie Rockstone as he celebrates his 58th birthday.





Yaw Asante is very assertive. He communicates his ideas without equivocation nor exaggeration. Although some have had reservations about this trait, Reggie in a 2016 interview with Graphic Showbiz shot down assertions that he is full of himself.



“Me being a rapper, I talk for a living. I wasn’t raised to be meek but to express myself. In Ghana, when you are outspoken, you are tagged as too-known,” he said.



“I have a very huge following on social media and I am very interactive so I think the bloggers find me newsworthy. My personality is interesting to them and it is newsworthy. I instigate news but I don’t do that deliberately. I am not disrespectful because I exhibit humility at all times, my outspokenness and level of intelligence define me.”



Affable, media-friendly



If there is one celebrity who hardly says ‘no’ to the media, that is Reggie Rockstone. Irrespective of where the radio station is located, its level of popularity and who is seated behind the console, Reggie Rockstone would avail himself. His relationship with the media is one that has been trumpeted by media practitioners who have encountered him.







Reggie Rockstone’s humility has also been touted by fans who have encountered him. In an interview on Hitz FM in 2021, he disclosed the reason behind his posture while urging colleagues to be humble.



“When God blesses you with the gift of music, your job is to impact lives. This is why I always utilise my celebrity status; you see me doing charity works, feeding kids, doing clean-up campaigns because I wasn’t made famous for nothing.”

“Humble yourselves because God loves you too or He will humble you. God loves humility, this is why I am relevant today still at age 67 I’m making music,” he noted.



Supportive



On several occasions, Reggie Rockstone has shown unflinching support to his colleagues by promoting their products on his various social media pages. The ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’, who serves as a source of inspiration for some young folks, does not hesitate to show his admiration for a song. He either makes a post about a record once ‘it is a vibe’ or retweets and call for support. These endorsements have consequently contributed to the increase in the number of views garnered by musicians on digital streaming platforms.





Not only is Reggie Rockstone a musician; but he is also an entrepreneur. From operating a bar and a nightclub to establishing an eatery, Reggie has become a successful entrepreneur. His Reggie’s Office – home of Django Bar and Rockz Waakye – has gained popularity as it has become the favourite joint of some personalities including celebrities. His decision to package waakye in glass jars popularized the venture as the unconventional move became a topic for discussion on both traditional and social media. In 2013, he introduced his brand of condoms - Rockstone Condoms - onto the Ghana market but that appears to have been out of the way.

Stepping out without a display of his sense of fashion? No! That’s like telling him to boycott the media. Reggie Rockstone has always stepped out in style even if he goes casual. One thing that is common about his outfit is the fact that he loves to colour-match.



His sense of fashion that gets ladies drooling. Somehow, he is able to make body-fitting shirts and pants look extremely good.



He is able to style a well-sewed fabric pant with any collection of shirts, turtle necks, and blazers, and of course, gives it a kick by adding what we term his signature - a Fedora, Ascot, a flat cap, and sometimes scarfs.





Reggie Rockstone is married to Dr. Zilla Limann, daughter of Ghana’s former president, Dr. Hilla Limann whom he met at Boomerang night club. In what appears to be a move to continuously project their waakye business, the two have come up with a reality show on Instagram as they document their daily activities. The conversations he has had with his wife during these moments have instigated discussions due to how controversial they are.Rockstone is so passionate about his kids and would do everything possible for their safety. In 2020, he vowed to deal with the person behind the tweet calling for his six-year-old daughter to be gang-raped.

Bubbly, sense of humour



Trust Reggie Rockstone to crack you up with some spontaneous remarks. According to persons who have encountered him, he is fun to be with. His statements would evoke laughter and as someone who has a great sense of humour, he takes no offence when a joke is cracked.



“I really enjoy my life and I live better so basically I have no problem at all,” his explanation to why he looks young even at age 58.



It is not a secret that Reggie Rockstone admires women with big behinds. In an interview with Abeiku Santana, he gave a response that got everyone in the studio laughing uncontrollably. Asked what his greatest fear was, Reggie responded “you mean women with big buttocks?”



