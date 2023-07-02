Celebrating admission into GRAMMY Academy is mediocre – Blakk Rasta

MOG Beatz is a popular Ghanaian sound engineer

Radio personality and Reggae Musician, Blakk Rasta, believes that celebrating MOG’s admission into the GRAMMY Academy is mediocre.

MOG Music has become the first-ever Gospel Artiste from Ghana to be admitted into the prestigious Grammy Academy.



The Grammy Board recently approved his application, granting him membership in the renowned institution.



MOGmusic, also known as Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, expressed his elation upon receiving the news, describing it as a dream come true.



“This is the pinnacle every musician wishes to get to,” he told TV3. “I am glad to be putting Ghana on the map once again.”

But reacting to the news on Accra-based UTV, Blakk Rasta believes that it’s time Ghanaians stop celebrating mediocrity.



To him, it is no achievement and should not be given the coverage it was given.



“In Ghana, we celebrate a lot of mediocrity and it hurts me very much. You joined the academy so what? What is the achievement? The Academy is even encouraging Jamaicans to join so it is no achievement that you now have voting rights. It could be an achievement in some sense but listen, your artiste are in Portugal Afronation and are miming."



"I know MOG and he wrote melodies for me on one of my songs so we called him melodies master so this is not personal. When I saw what they were celebrating I asked myself what is this?”