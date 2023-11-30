Celebrities abroad are allowed to pick political sides; why can’t I? - Diana Asamoah defends

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Popular gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah, has defended her political stance and her support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that celebrities in other countries are allowed to pick who they support.

Appearing on the DayBreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on November 30, Diana Asamoah was asked about her reasons for wading into politics.



She compared the political landscape in Ghana to other countries and cited the case of the United States, where celebrities openly declare their support for politicians.



“Looking at Obama, when he was running for president, all the celebrities supported him, so why can't we celebrities in Ghana also choose who to support?” she quizzed.



Diana Asamoah further explained that politics began in Heaven and exists in all aspects of life, even in the church.



“Do you know politics started in Heaven? It exists in all aspects of our daily lives, at work, church, and even in Heaven,” she said.

When asked to explain, Diana Asamoah quoted the Bible passage about the war in heaven, which began when the Devil attempted to wrestle power away from God.



“When God made the devil in charge of all the singers in Heaven, the devil wanted to take over power in heaven. That is politics,” she said.



Diana Asamoah, who is a proud member of the NPP, has been vocal about her support of the party since 2020.



She has been known to defend various policies brought up by the political party and in a recent interview on TV3, said that she wouldn’t blame president Nana Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships in the country.



ID/OGB

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.