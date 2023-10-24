Celebrities are not saints, let's be measured in our criticisms – Afia Schwarzenegger fires

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a swipe at persons who are fond of lambasting celebrities when their issue comes up to the public domain.

According to her, the way and manner some individuals chastise celebrities whenever their issues come to the public is quite worrying considering the impact of the criticisms on the celebrity.



The controversial media personality stated that celebrities are humans like any other person hence Ghanaians should be measured in their criticisms when a public figure’s issue becomes known.



Speaking in a TikTok live session, Afia Schwarzenegger slammed persons who are fond of chiding and sometimes go to the extent of insulting celebrities on social media when their issues come up in public.



She said: “If a celebrity’s issue comes up, consider that even though we possess some unique talents, we are humans. So as you can go for marriage and it will collapse, the same thing can happen to the celebrity too. As you can be bullied, the same thing can be done to celebrities too. As you can be intoxicated, the same way the celebrity can.”



She further advised “So when a celebrity’s issue comes up, You [Ghanaians] should be measured in your utterances because we [celebrities] are not saints. If every individual's problems are published on social media like it happens to celebrities, it would be worse. It might even go beyond what we do."



It is, however, unclear what triggered her statement.

